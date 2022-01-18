Take A Look Back At The Game's "Dreams" On The Anniversary Of "The Documentary"

Albums with notoriety and respect from the entire hip-hop community are few and far between. The Game's album The Documentary stands tall amongst giants, a heavy-hitter comprised of gritty raps that managed to capture the hearts of many. Hardcore rap fans and casual listeners alike gravitated to the commanding demeanor and head-knocking soundtrack to The Game's life. With West Coast legend and pioneer Dr. Dre laying the foundation, The Game built something with the power to weather the storm for years to come.

Each track on The Documentary offered an energy like no other, indicative of The Game's West Coast upbringing. There's a blended dichotomy of harsh hustle and hope, all culminating in inspirational street anthems that people ride for to this day. One track that encapsulates both sides of the coin perfectly is "Dreams". The Game enlists Kanye West to handle the production, and the duo produces a street hymn regarded as a classic among classics.

The Game takes the nearly 5 minute runtime of the track to detail how difficult it is to not only survive, but to live long enough to reach legendary stature. He names a multitude of legendary figures in the black community that met unexpectedly early fates, citing their aspirations as reasons to keep reaching for his own. He references Aaliyah, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, and Martin Luther King Jr. on the hook, all of which had goals cut short too soon.

The Game was sure to put the passion of fallen love ones into The Documentary and it resulted in "Dreams," a track with an eternal place in the hip-hop archives.

How did you feel about The Game's "Dreams," or The Documentary as a whole? Tell us your thoughts below.

Quotable Lyrics

How can I say this? I'm living for my son,

But I can't figure out why I'm at my temple with this gun,

Wake up to a Jesus piece, like a Catholic nun,

The war to be a rap legend has just begun