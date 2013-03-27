yump daniels
- MixtapesThe Expansion Tape (Hosted By DJ Base)The latest tape from West L.A. emcee Mann, hosted By DJ Base and featuring Lanaa Mak, Skeme, BEeFf, Kevo Da Kid, Shawn Chrystopher, Stoney The Dealer, El Co, Tone Oliver, and Matik with production from Red VIsion, Laze & Royal, Rey Reel, Nate Foxx, Tree Lo, Rob Holiday, THC, Beat Boy, Sounds, Dnez, Matty Trump, Jely Rol and Wundermine. #PeaceLifeBy hnhh
- NewsAutumn"Life inspired this one." A leak from Mann's upcoming project "The Expansion Tape", which drops on October 22nd. Enjoy.By hnhh
- NewsCrossfadedA new leak from Mann's upcoming project "The Grey Area", featuring Problem and produced by BeatBoy.By hnhh
- NewsThe DanielsThe latest from Mann is an introduction to his alternate nickname "Yump Daniels", produced by Red Vision. His new project "The Grey Area" is coming soon. Smoke one.By hnhh
- MusicHooked On PhonicsThe latest from Yump Daniels. "This one is for all my 90's babies."By hnhh