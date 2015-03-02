yrn the label
- NewsSame ThangJohn Wic gets Migos backup on new track "Same Thang." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBasic BitchMeek Mill gets the Migos on "Basic Bitch." By Angus Walker
- NewsMigos Announce "Young Rich Nation" Tour With OG MacoMigos announce "Young Rich Nation" tour with OG Maco.By Angus Walker
- Original ContentThe Three A-Migos: Quavo, Takeoff & OffsetA look at the individuals who make up the Migos fam: Quavo, Takeoff & Offset. By Angus Walker
- NewsMigos And YRN Will Release New "Migo Lingo" Mixtape This Week [Update: Artwork & Release Date Revealed]It looks like Migos will release their first mixtape of 2015 this week.By Angus Walker