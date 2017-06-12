xo tour life
- Original ContentLil Uzi Vert's "P2" Continues The "XO Tour Llif3" TragedyOn "Eternal Atake," Lil Uzi Vert expanded on "XO Tour Llif3" with "P2," a sequel that provided deeper insight into his hopes and fears. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLil Uzi Vert Drops A Sequel To "XO Tour Lif3" With "P2"Lil Uzi Vert came through with the surprise "Eternal Atake" drop, revisiting his classic "XO Tour Life" on the penultimate "P2." By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentWhy Do We Get Lit To Sad Bangers?Making sense of the music that would have us shed a tear and let loose all at once.By Luke Hinz
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's "Luv Is Rage 2" Surpasses Two Billion Spotify StreamsLil Uzi Vert is a bonafide sales juggernaut. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Vows To Return To His "Raw Talent" In 2018Lil Uzi Vert speaks out against "charting," promises some changes.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTM88 Calls Atlantic "Worst Label", Claims He Wasn't Paid For "XO Tour Life"Can all producers please get paid? TM88 makes a surprising revelation. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLil Wayne Hops On Lil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Life"Lil Wayne takes on Lil Uzi Vert's big hit "XO Tour Life" for a freestyle off "Dedication 6."By Rose Lilah
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Busts Out The Moves In Hilariously Awkward VMA InterviewLil Uzi Vert secures a big win at the VMAs.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Dropping "Luv Is Rage 2" TonightLil Uzi's latest is coming sooner than expected.By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentWhy Does Everyone Think Lil Uzi Vert Is The Devil?"Do What I Want" or "Do What Thou Wilt"? Getting to the bottom of the absurd Satanic conspiracy theory surrounding Lil Uzi Vert.By Patrick Lyons
- MusicTM88 Breaks Down The Making Of Lil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Life""I never show my 808 patterns." By Mitch Findlay