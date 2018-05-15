xmen
- MoviesShia LeBeouf In Talks To Play Marvel’s Next Iceman: ReportShia LaBeouf is currently being eyed for a role in an upcoming X-Men reboot. By Madusa S.
- Entertainment"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" Director Takes Blame For Movie's Box Office FlopThe director takes the blame for the movie's poor performance. By Aida C.
- Original ContentThe Best Comic Book Shows Of All TimeThe comic shows that shaped generations. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" Continues Downhill With 83% Drop In Sales Since Debut"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" took a major L.By Aida C.
- Entertainment"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" Gets Worst Opening In Franchise History: Report"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" did not meet expectations. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJennifer Lawrence Only Reprised Role In "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" Under One ConditionJennifer Lawrence would only play "Mystique" under one condition. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Dark Phoenix" Star Sophie Turner Doesn't Think The X-Men Would Fit Into The MCUThe X-Men & Avengers have different vibes. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" Reveals How Jean Becomes Consumed At New York Comic ConAn entire scene was previewed at NYCC.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" Release Date Pushed Back Yet AgainWill "Dark Phoneix" ever drop?By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" Trailer Debuts & Teases Major Death & DestructionDark Phoenix, take two. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" Teaser Reveals Official Trailer Will Be Released TonightFox takes another shot at the Dark Phoenix saga. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicChris Brown Loves Deadpool So Much He Copped The Whole OutfitChris Brown shows his love of Deadpool in a big way. By Matthew Parizot
- NewsFrench Montana, Lil Pump, & Diplo Turn Up With "Welcome To The Party"Peep the new song off the "Deadpool 2" soundtrack. By Matthew Parizot