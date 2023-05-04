writer's strike
- MusicSnoop Dogg Backs WGA Hollywood Strike, Questions StreamingSnoop Dogg isn't sure about how streamers pay musicians.By Jake Lyda
- MusicSnoop Dogg And Dr. Dre Postpone Shows In Solidarity With Writers GuildThe artists also sent food trucks to support the striking workers.By Caroline Fisher
- TVLil Wayne Shows His Support For Writers' Strike By Treating Them To A Burger TruckMuch props to Weezy for fighting the good fight and keeping the writers fed during their demands.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVMTV Movie Awards Moving Forward With No Host & No AudienceNo word on what the show will look like now.By Noah Grant
- TVSnoop Dogg Supports Writers' Strike, Calls Streaming "F*cked Up"The rapper had some important questions about streaming.By Noah Grant