Quando Rondo Admits He "Didn't Even Write" Half The Songs On "QPac"
Quando Rondo confessed that he actually wasn't even involved in the writing process for half the songs off his debut album, "QPac."
By
Lynn S.
Jun 06, 2020
7.2K Views
