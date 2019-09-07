WR
- SportsNelson Agholor To Sign One-Year Deal With Las Vegas Raiders: ReportFormer first-round pick Nelson Agholor is headed for Las Vegas to join the Raiders, next year.By Cole Blake
- SportsBengals Intend To Franchise Tag AJ Green: ReportThe Bengals will franchise tag AJ Green if a long term agreement is not reached by March 10.By Cole Blake
- SportsReport: Julian Edelman Arrested For Vandalism In Beverly HillsIf only the Patriots were still in the playoffs, this wouldn't have happened.By Cole Blake
- FootballOle Miss WR Cost His Team The Game By “Urinating Dog” Celebration: WatchOle Miss wide receiver had an all-time blunder Thanksgiving night.By Kevin Goddard
- FootballJulio Jones Is Now The Highest Paid Receiver After Signing Extension With FalconsJones gets the moneyBy Karlton Jahmal