Will Smith's Bucket List
- TVSteve Harvey Revamps Daytime Talk Show As Facebook Watch SeriesHe's not giving up that easily.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentWill Smith Gets Jaden Smith To Referee "Bucket List" Race Against TreyWill Smith comes through with another episode of "Bucket List."By Aron A.
- EntertainmentDave Chappelle Gives Will Smith Pointers For His Stand-Up DebutWill Smith makes his stand-up debut and Dave Chappelle helps him out.By Aron A.
- Music"Will Smith's Bucket List" Documentary Series Is A Global AdventureThe six-episode series follows Smith around the world as he crosses off items from his bucket list.By Erika Marie