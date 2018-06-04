widows
Michelle Rodriguez Says Liam Neeson Isn't Racist Because He Kissed Viola Davis"Racists don't make out with the race that they hate..."
Sade Drops Off "The Big Unknown" From The "Widows" SoundtrackSade blesses the world.
Film Director Steve McQueen Explains Kanye West's Recent Antics: "He Wants To Be Free"Steve McQueen tried to break down Kanye West's antics for a better understanding.
Viola Davis Leads Mourning Women To Finish Their Husband's Heist In "Widows""Widows" looks like the most interesting film of the year.