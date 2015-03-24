Who's Gonna Get Fucked First
- NewsFather Feat. Tommy Genesis "Vamp" VideoFather shares the video to "Vamp," featuring Tommy Genesis. By Angus Walker
- NewsFather "Everybody In The Club Getting Shot" VideoFather takes his weirdness to new heights in "Everybody In The Club Getting Shot."By Danny Schwartz
- Music VideosFather Feat. Slug Christ & KeithCharles Spacebar "Suicide Party" VideoWatch Father's new visual off "Who's Gonna Get Fucked First?"By Rose Lilah
- ReviewsReview: Father’s “Who's Gonna Get Fucked First?”Father's surprise album "Who's Gonna Get Fucked First?," is worth a good listen or three, if you're tired of the same old, same old. By Wil Dee