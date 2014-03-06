what they want
- NewsRuss & Scott Storch "Prosper" On Their Second Single TogetherRuss and Scott Storch come back with their second single in two days. By Aron A.
- MusicRuss' Debut Album Goes Gold, "What They Want" Goes PlatinumRuss has something to celebrate.By Matt F
- MusicRuss' Debut Album Set To Release In MayRuss' debut album "There's Really a Wolf" is coming out May 5th.By Jasmina Cuevas
- Music VideosScHoolboy Q Feat. 2 Chainz "What They Want" VideoScHoolboy Q and 2 Chainz deliver the visual for "What They Want".By Trevor Smith