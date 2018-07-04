westbrook
- SportsDraymond Green Details His Trash-Talk With Russell WestbrookDraymond Green has never been shy when it comes to engaging in the antics.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersJordan Why Not Zer0.2: Four New Colorways RevealedWestbrook's signature shoe is getting even more wild colorways.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersRussell Westbrook Pays Homage To "The Rugrats" With Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 PEWestbrook has been killing it with the PE's.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersJordan Why Not Zer0.2 "OKC Home" Release DetailsWestbrook is back with another colorway of his signature shoe.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRussell Westbrook Still Sees Room For Improvement After 11th Straight Triple-DoubleWestbrook continues to tear up the league.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersJordan Why Not Zer0.2 "Black Cement" Colorway RevealedWestbrook's signature sneaker continues to get dope new colorways.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRussell Westbrook Ties Michael Jordan For Second-Longest Triple-Double StreakWestbrook is an absolute monster.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersUNC And Florida Show Off Westbrook Why Not Zer0.2 PE'sWestbrook's latest shoe gets some school exclusive colorways.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersRussell Westbrook's Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 Gets Colorful First ReleaseThese new Westbrook's are an interesting colorway, to say the least.By Alexander Cole
- SportsYG Says Paul George Wasn't Trying To Be Under The Lakers CurseYG speaks on Paul George's decision to join OKC.By Aron A.
- SportsPaul George Swayed By Westbrook's Leadership: "Lakers Didn't Grab Me"Paul George admits he bled purple and gold prior to OKC trade.By Devin Ch