- MusicTravis Scott's "UTOPIA" Ties With "ASTROWORLD" For His Longest-Running No. 1 AlbumThe new album also broke its own record for the biggest vinyl sales week for any hip-hop album in recorded history.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Nas X Projected To Thwart Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber For #1 On "Hot 100""Old Town Road" is expected to retain top spot on Billboard's Top 100 for a 7th week running.By Devin Ch
- MusicNBA Youngboy Has Been YouTube’s "Top Artist" In The USA For 101 WeeksNBA Youngboy is the King of YouTube in America, and he's done it with little to no help.By Devin Ch
- MusicPost Malone Breaks Michael Jackson's 76-Week Top 10 Streak On R&B Charts"Stoney" usurps "Thriller" for the longest Top 10 run in R&B-Hip Hop history.By Devin Ch
- MusicChildish Gambino's "This Is America" Goes PlatinumChildish Gambino nabs his first RIAA certification since "Redbone."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentPacific Rim Uprising Unseats Black Panther At #1Black Panther's box office streak ended by Pacific Rim Sequel.By Devin Ch
- MusicBlack Panther's "King's Dead" Is Jay Rock's First Billboard Top TenHip hop records continue to dominate the winner's circle.By Devin Ch