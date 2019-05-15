WBC heavyweight title
- SportsTyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder With 11th Round TKOTyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder by TKO in the 11th round.By Cole Blake
- SportsDeontay Wilder & Tyson Fury Get Heated Ahead Of Rematch: WatchDeontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are about to give us a classic.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeontay Wilder Says Tyson Fury Rematch Is Next After Luis Ortiz BoutWilder is going to give the people what they want.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeontay Wilder Reveals His Next Opponent After Brutal First-Round KOWilder is looking for a rematch against Luis Ortiz.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeontay Wilder Claps Back At Tyson Fury For "Suck My Nuts" CommentsWilder has had enough of Fury's snide comments.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeontay Wilder's "Catch A Body" Threat Prompts Investigation Ahead Of FightWill Deontay Wilder let off the buster cannon in fewer than 3 rounds against Dominic Breazeale?By Devin Ch
- SportsDeontay Wilder Calls Anthony Joshua "Desperate" Over Fight NegotiationsWilder is sick of Joshua's claims.By Alexander Cole