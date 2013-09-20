vs
- Original ContentKevin Gates Or Da Baby? Vote On What You're Listening To TodayPitting DaBaby against Kevin Gates.ByRose Lilah6.3K Views
- FoodVictoria's Secret Model Kelly Gale Accused Of Fat-Shaming At In-N-Out BurgerDefinitely not a good look. ByBrynjar Chapman3.9K Views
- ReviewsGunna Vs. Lil Baby: Who Had The Better Verse? ("Drip Harder" Edition)Gunna & Lil Baby are both young rappers currently running the ATL scene, but who took the crown on their first collaborative album, "Drip Harder"? ByNarsimha Chintaluri17.1K Views
- Original ContentMigos Edition: Who Had The Better Verse?Offset, Takeoff, or Quavo...which Migos member has the best bars? ByKarlton Jahmal7.8K Views
- Original ContentYoung Thug Vs. Future: Who Had The Better Verse?Weigh in on this week's debate of "Who had the better verse?" Thug vs Future.ByAnders Marshall8.6K Views
- Original ContentJadakiss Vs. Fabolous: Who Had The Better Debut Album?Two of New York's finest go head to head in this week's installment of "Who Had The Better Debut Album?"ByMitch Findlay8.0K Views
- ReviewsFabolous Vs. Jadakiss: Who Had The Better Verse? ("Friday On Elm Street" Edition)Both Jadakiss and Fabolous are lyrical monsters, but who came with the stronger verses on their joint offering, "Friday on Elm Street"?ByKarlton Jahmal12.2K Views
- Original ContentKanye West Vs. Jay-Z: Who Had The Better Debut Album?Two friends turned rivals go head to head in this week's edition of "Who Had The Better Debut Album?"ByMitch Findlay23.6K Views
- Original ContentNelly Vs. T.I.: Who Had The Better Debut Album?This week, Nelly's "Country Grammar" squares off against T.I.'s "I'm Serious."ByMitch Findlay17.6K Views
- Original ContentIs "Super Slimey" Better Than "What A Time To Be Alive?"Future has made collaborative albums with both Drake and Young Thug, but which one reigns supreme?ByMitch Findlay19.4K Views
- Original ContentG-Unit Vs. D12: Who Had The Better Debut Album?It's the battle of the crews as G-Unit faces off with D12. ByMitch Findlay15.8K Views
- Original ContentEminem Vs DMX: Who Had The Better Debut Album?Eminem and DMX are both legends, but which one had the superior debut?ByMitch Findlay23.3K Views
- Original ContentDrake Vs. Kendrick Lamar: Who Had The Better Debut Album?This time around, Drake and Kendrick Lamar go head-to-head to see who has the better debut.ByMitch Findlay47.3K Views
- Original ContentDrake's Girls: Maliah Michel Vs. The Girl That Got AwayIn this edition of Hottie versus Hottie, we ask which one of Drake's girls is hotter: Maliah Michel or Courtney Janell? Check out their respective galleries and cast your vote below.ByMike De Leon97.3K Views