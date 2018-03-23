voice-over
- TVChadwick Boseman Earns His First Emmy Posthumously For "What If" Voice-Over WorkTaylor Simone Ledward, the late actor's wife, accepted the award on his behalf.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsLeBron James Shares New "Space Jam 2" UpdateLeBron James still has some work left to do on "Space Jam 2."By Alexander Cole
- TVSNL: JJ Watt Forced To Insult "Wheelchair Boy" For Madden 21 SketchJJ Watt takes his talents to TV.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentBeyonce Faces Her "Lion King" Character "Nala" In New Instagram PhotoBeyonce is "Nala." By Aida C.
- ViralThis Man's Viral Cooking Video Voiceovers Are Taking Over The InternetThis man's viral voiceovers are everything. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish & "Lego Movie 2" Are A Perfect Match"Lego Movie 2" has added Tiffany Haddish to their already stacked roster.By Devin Ch