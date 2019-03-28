Vince McMahon XFL
- WrestlingVince McMahon Reveals His Competitors Put A Price On His HeadVince speaks with Vlad about the dark side of the ring. By Marc Griffin
- SportsRicky Walker Throws Punch & Becomes First Player Ejected From XFLRicky Walker has made XFL history.By Cole Blake
- SportsXFL Reveals Its Insane New Draft Format Ahead Of Comeback SeasonThe XFL is looking extremely ambitious right now.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJohnny Manziel Could Be Eligible For The XFL In 2020Vince McMahon originally said no one with a criminal record would be allowed in the league.By Alexander Cole
- SportsVince McMahon Sells $270M In WWE Stock To Fund XFL: ReportVince sells 3.2 million WWE shares to help finance the XFL.By Kyle Rooney