verse of the year
- MusicEminem Has A Verse Of The Year Contender According To KXNG CrookedKXNG Crooked thinks Eminem has a verse of the year contender and says "I Will" has the best bar of the entire year.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Gives Drake And Lil Wayne Their FlowersRoyce Da 5'9" couldn't help but marvel at Drake and Wayne's achievements this year.By Alexander Cole
- Original Content2020 Was A Triumphant Year For LyricistsRather than assembling a list of the year's best rappers, it feels appropriate to highlight the emcees who elevated twenty-twenty on a purely lyrical level. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentKXNG Crooked Debates Verse Of The Year, Death Row's Legacy, & A Hypothetical 4-Way Slaughterhouse Verzuz BattleKicking off our brand new "12 Days Of Christmas" interview series is a conversation with the legendary KXNG Crooked, who opens up about the pandemic's impact on the rap game, the verse of the year, and which Slaughterhouse member would win a four-man Verzuz battle. Expect a brand new interview with a different figure in the hip-hop and pop culture landscape the next twelve days leading up to Christmas. By Mitch Findlay