vegan friendly
- FoodMcDonald's Joins Beyond Meat Wave With New "P.L.T" BurgerMcDonald's is trying to keep up with the competitors.By Aron A.
- SocietyDunkin Donuts' Brings The Beyond Meat Craze To Their Breakfast MenuDunkin Donuts' is the latest fast-food chain to add meatless sausage options to their menu.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJay-Z Invests $1 Million Dollars In Black-Owned Vegan Cookie BusinessInvestment 101 with Hov. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentArby's Affirms It Will Never Sell Plant-Based ProductsArby's is not here for the plant-based alternatives. By Aida C.
- MusicPETA Urges Drake To End OVO Partnership With Canada Goose In Open LetterPeta continues to go after Drake over his connection with Canada Goose.By Aron A.