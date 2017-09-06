vaporizer
- EntertainmentSpirit Airlines Passenger Banned For Life After Getting Caught Vaping In BathroomSpirit Airlines is not playing games with its vaping policies. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentTeens Murder Classmate Over Vaping Juice: ReportThe teens attempted to rob him of vape juice.By Aida C.
- MusicAmber Rose Collaborates With KandyPens for Limited Edition VaporizersThe product is meant to be a sleek, celebratory accessory for her mature fans.By Zaynab
- MusicA$AP Rocky & KandyPens Collaborate On Limited Edition "Flacko Jodye" VaporizerA$AP Rocky is the latest rapper to dip into the marijuana industry. By Aron A.