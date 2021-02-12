ultimate rap league
- Original ContentURL's Eric Beasley Discusses Drake & Caffeine Partnership, The Importance of Battle Rap, "AGS2," & MoreBeasley provides a detailed introduction to the Ultimate Rap League (URL), discusses Drake's involvement, explains the importance of battle rap in today's Hip-Hop culture, and reflects on some of the greatest battles in URL history.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicDrake Says His URL Birthday Event Will “Rewrite History” In New TrailerThe event will take place on October 30th in honour of Champagne Papi’s birthday.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake & Caffeine Announce Stacked Battle Rap Lineup For URL Season 2Drake, Caffeine, and Ultimate Rap League's collaboration continues, as they announce a hefty lineup that boasts 163 events for URL Season 2.By Joshua Robinson