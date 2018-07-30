Tyler Mitchell
- MusicBeyoncé's Historic "Vogue" Cover By Tyler Mitchell Will Be Displayed At SmithsonianIt'll be apart of their permanent collection.ByErika Marie2.7K Views
- MusicBeyonce Shares Intimate Look At Vogue Shoot With Behind The Scenes FootageHer three kids appears in the video.ByZaynab2.8K Views
- MusicBeyonce Was Not All-Powerful In Vogue Collaboration, Tyler Mitchell ConfirmsThe September issue is Raul Martinez' brainchild.ByZaynab4.1K Views
- MusicBeyonce Given Groundbreaking Control Over Vogue September IssueHer vision entails a black photographer shooting the cover for the very first time.ByZaynab4.3K Views