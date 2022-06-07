Twelve Carat Toothache (Deluxe)
- ReviewsPost Malone "Twelve Carat Toothache" ReviewIn what is perhaps his most introspective and vulnerable album to date, Post Malone makes some daring creative choices.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsPost Malone Delivers 2 New Tracks For The Deluxe Version Of "Twelve Carat Toothache"The deluxe version of "Twelve Carat Toothache" features two new solo cuts from Post Malone.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsPost Malone Deals With Betrayal On "Twelve Carat Toothache (Deluxe)" Track "Hateful"Post Malone battles through an unfaithful relationship on his new track, "Hateful," from the deluxe edition of "Twelve Carat Toothache."By Cole Blake