tulsa race massacre
- MusicNas Partners With Hennessy To Deliver Powerful Open Letter To His Daughter DestinyThe legendary rapper teamed up with the Cognac brand to create a powerful message regarding Black excellence. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsThe 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Commission Promises Reparations To VictimsAhead of the massacre's centennial, the commission has vowed to provide "both individual and communal forms" of reparations for the tragedy. By Madusa S.
- SportsLeBron James Teams Up With CNN For Black Wall Street DocLeBron James' SpringHill Company and CNN Films will produce a new documentary about the Tulsa Race Massacre.By Alexander Cole
- TVRussell Westbrook To Produce Series On Tulsa Race MassacreThe docuseries release will coincide with the 100th year anniversary of the massacre. By Madusa S.