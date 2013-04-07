trials & tribulations
- Original ContentThe Rise Of Ace Hood: From "Gutta" To Mixtape GodAce Hood has earned his place among the pantheon of mixtape deities. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAce Hood Feat. Lil Wayne "We Outchea " VideoBehold Ace Hood Feat. Lil Wayne "We Outchea " Video, a new offering from Ace Hood, which was released on Saturday, June 29th, 2013. Ace Hood's rap artistry continues to improve with every release, something which is most definitely evidenced on Ace Hood Feat. Lil Wayne "We Outchea " Video. His ever - expanding catalogue is definitely better for it, and we're looking forward to the next piece of the puzzle - aren't you?By hnhh
- NewsCover Art Revealed For Ace Hood's "Trials & Tribulations"Ace Hood reveals the cover art for his upcoming album, "Trials & Tribulations"By Rose Lilah
- NewsAce Hood Speaks On Importance Of "Trials & Tribulations" TitleAce Hood discusses his upcoming album, "Trials & Tribulations."By Rose Lilah