trappers alley 2
- Music VideosBoldy James Feat. MOX "On My Tether" VideoWatch Boldy James' video for "On My Tether". By Trevor Smith
- NewsConfessional CathedralCheck out Boldy and JMSN's collabo "Confessional Cathedral" off "Trapper's Alley 2."By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesTrapper's Alley 2: Risk Vs. RewardHNHH Premiere! Download Boldy James' "Trapper's Alley 2."By Rose Lilah
- NewsBet That UpHNHH Premiere! Stream Boldy James' collaboration with Kevin Gates and Snootie Wild, "Bet That Up."By Rose Lilah
- NewsBig BankHNHH Premieres a new track from Boldy James, "Big Bank", along with the mixtape cover art and tracklist.By Rose Lilah
- NewsIn My ZoneHNHH Premieres a new freebie from Boldy James, "In My Zone."By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesBoldy James Taps Nas, Kevin Gates, Snootie Wild & More For "Trapper's Alley 2," Reveals Release DateBoldy James reveals a release date for "Trapper's Alley 2," and speaks on upcoming collaborations and plans for 2015.By Rose Lilah
- NewsOn The Come Up: Boldy JamesWatch the inaugural episode of "On The Come Up," featuring ConCreature Boldy James.By Rose Lilah
- News50 Foot Razor BladeHere goes the first leak off Boldy James' "Trappers Alley 2" mixtape, "50 Foot Razor Blade" with Peechie Green.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBoldy James "Crunchin" VideoBoldy James is "Crunchin" numbers in his latest video.By Patrick Lyons