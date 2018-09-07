totals
- MusicMichael Jackson's Streaming Numbers Crash After "Leaving Neverland" TelecastR. Kelly's streaming totals trended in the opposite direction after he was first put on blast by the Lifetime Network.By Devin Ch
- MusicJoe Budden Saddened By De La Soul's Minuscule Profits: "They Sell Us Depression"Joe Budden was reduced to tears upon learning of De La Soul's fate.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Reigns Supreme, As Streaming Habits Go Up 41%The BuzzAngle Music report speaks to the interdependent relationship of Drake and the Record Biz.By Devin Ch
- Music21 Savage Debuts At No. 1 With "I Am > I Was""I Am > I Was" is 21 Savage's 1st album to garner top spot on the Billboard 200.By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem's "Kamikaze" Is Officially Billboard's No. 1 Album With 434,000 SoldEminem exceeds the lofty projections for "Kamikaze."By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem's "Kamikaze" 1st Week Sales Projection Updated To 400K+Eminem has exceeded the projected total for "Kamikaze" in its first week.By Devin Ch