tommy egan
- TV50 Cent Reveals "Power Book IV: Force" CastCheck out the cast for 50 Cent's upcoming "Power Book IV: Force".By Alex Zidel
- TV50 Cent Announces New "Power" Spin-Off With Joseph Sikora50 Cent is producing a new series within the "Power" universe, announcing a spin-off with Joseph Sikora.By Alex Zidel
- Reviews"Power" Finale Recap: An Unstoppable Force & An Immovable Object CollideGhost vs. Tommy - you knew it was coming. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original Content"Power" Season 5 Episode 9 Recap: Inside Information Leads To Cataclysmic EndsTommy is one broken character. By Karlton Jahmal
- Reviews"Power" Season 5 Episode 8 Recap: The Death Of A Main CharacterProceed with caution, if you haven't seen this episode of "Power." Spoilers ahead.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentFloyd Mayweather Takes More Shots At 50 Cent, Says New "Power" Season Is "Sh*t"The feud continues. By Karlton Jahmal
- Reviews"Power" Season 5 Episode 7 Recap: Kanan Is Set To Take Over The GameKanan takes the lead. By Karlton Jahmal
- Reviews"Power" Season 5 Episode 6 Recap: Ghost Makes AmendsNobody is convinced that Ghost is a changed man. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music50 Cent & Tekashi 6ix9ine Collaboration "Get The Strap" Snippet Hits The WebThe song will premiere during "Power"By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Power" Star Joseph Sikora Reveals His Favorite Hip-Hop ArtistsTommy Egan knows a thing or two about hip-hop.By Karlton Jahmal
- Music50 Cent & Tekashi 6ix9ine Collaboration Will Appear On "Power"50 and Tekashi "Get The Strap"By Karlton Jahmal
- Music50 Cent Teases "Crazy" Developments In "Power" Season 5"Power" season 5 will have you questioning the inner workings of reality.By Mitch Findlay