this i know
Songs
Tech N9ne Recalls When He First Started Chasing His Rap Dreams On "This I Know"
Tech N9ne is back with another inspirational tale from his childhood as he approaches his next LP "5816 Forest."
By
Zachary Horvath
21 mins ago
