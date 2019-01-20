the wzrd
- MusicFuture Still Rocks Gucci Despite Boycott: "I Bought Gucci Before It Was Canceled"Future shares his thoughts on the recent controversy.By Aron A.
- MusicFuture Has More #1 On Top R&B/Hip Hop Album Charts Than Drake This DecadeFuture's "The WZRD" marks a new milestone in his lengthy Billboard accomplishments.By Aron A.
- MusicFuture's "The WZRD" Lands Eight Tracks On Billboard Hot 100Future also has the number one album out right now.By Aron A.
- MusicFuture's "The WIZRD" Projected To Move 120,000 to 130,000 Units In First WeekProjections for "The WZRD" are in.By Milca P.