the wu once upon a time in shaolin
- MusicRZA Has Tried To Buy Back Martin Shkreli's Wu-Tang AlbumRZA has tried on several occasions to repurchase the fabled "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" album, of which only one copy exists.By Devin Ch
- NewsListen To A Short Snippet From Wu-Tang Clan's Secret AlbumForbes took a trip down to Morocco to listen to a short snippet from Wu-Tang Clan's forthcoming one-of-a-kind album "Once Upon A Time In Shaolin."By Rose Lilah
- NewsRZA Reveals He's Received $5 Million Offer For Singular Copy Of "The Wu - Once Upon A Time In Shaolin"RZA says that the offers for the top secret Wu-Tang Clan album have already started pouring in, starting at $2 million and going up to $5 million.By Rose Lilah
- NewsWu-Tang Clan To Release Only One Copy Of Top Secret AlbumWu-Tang Clan make a big announcement today, they've worked in top secret over the past few years on a new album "The Wu– Once Upon A Time In Shaolin", of which they will release a single copy, to be sold for millions.By Rose Lilah