- NumbersLil Durk Earns His Highest Sales Week Ever With "The Voice (Deluxe)"Lil Durk had an impressive sales week following the release of "The Voice (Deluxe)."By Aron A.
- NumbersLil Durk's First Week Sales Projections For "The Voice Deluxe" Are InLil Durk's "The Voice" Deluxe is making an impact in its first week.By Alexander Cole
- NewsLil Durk Delivers A Ballad On "Switched Up"Lil Durk continues to be one of hip-hop's most captivating storytellers.By Alexander Cole
- NewsLil Durk Recreates Iconic Kanye West Moments For "Kanye Krazy" VideoLil Durk releases the highly-anticipated music video for "Kanye Krazy" where he recreates some of Kanye's most iconic moments.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Durk & Lil Baby Connect For "Finesse Out The Gang Way"Lil Durk and Lil Baby take to a highlight off "The Voice Deluxe Edition," the piano-driven "Finesse Out The Gang Way." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Durk Reveals "The Voice" Deluxe Release DateLil Durk is gearing up to release more new music.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Durk Pledges To Stop "Name Dropping The Dead" In MusicAfter he releases the upcoming Deluxe Edition of "The Voice," Lil Durk pledges to refrain from name-dropping the dead in his music.By Mitch Findlay