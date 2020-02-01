The Slow Rush
- MusicTame Impala's Kevin Parker Says Travis Scott Inspired "The Slow Rush"Kevin Parker of Tame Impala explains how working with Travis Scott inspired him to make "The Slow Rush," on Beats 1.By Cole Blake
- SongsTame Impala Talks To His Father On "Posthumous Forgiveness"Tame Impala's, Kevin Parker reunites with his father on "Posthumous Forgiveness."By Dominiq R.
- MixtapesTame Impala Redefines Psychedelia On "The Slow Rush"Tame Impala's "The Slow Rush" is untouchable. By Dominiq R.
- MusicGorillaz Tease New Collab With Tame ImpalaGorillaz will be teaming up with Kevin Parker.By Cole Blake