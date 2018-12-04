the recipe
- NewsYoung Scooter & Nav Find No Sleep "Seven Days A Week""Feel like my money got no limit like I'm Master P."By Zaynab
- NewsYoung Scooter & Kodak Black Stay Cheffin' On "No Features"Young Scooter and Kodak Black trade verses. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsYoung Scooter Drops "The Recipe" Featuring Gunna, Kodak Black, & MoreScooter got the recipe.By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsYoung Scooter Taps Karlae & Miss Mulatto For "I Need A Real B*tch"Young Scooter returns with a new track off of "The Recipe."By Aron A.
- NewsYoung Scooter & G Herbo Have Absolutely "No Flaws"HNHH PREMIERE: Young Scooter & G Herbo drop a new single for the streets.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYoung Scooter Drops Off "Sushi" Off Of "The Recipe"HNHH PREMIERE! Young Scooter gears up for "The Recipe" with his new single, "Sushi."By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Scooter's "The Recipe" Features Kodak Black, Nav, & MoreYoung Scooter tapped a few trusted collaborators for his upcoming mixtape. By Mitch Findlay