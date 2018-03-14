the greatest of all time
- MusicRihanna Is "The Best Singer Of All Time" According To Chris Martin Of ColdplayThe star frontman spoke very positively of her collaborations with RiRi, and very excitedly about her upcoming show.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMigos Confidently Call Themselves The "Greatest Of All Time"Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset think very highly of themselves.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGucci Mane Unveils His Top 5 Rappers Of All TimeGucci Mane truly and confidently believes he is the G.O.A.T.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd Reveals His List Of The Greatest Artists Of All TimeTrippie includes Drake, Michael Jackson, Young Thug and Kurt Cobain on his list.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGucci Mane Has A Sudden Realization: "I'm The G.O.A.T."Is Gucci Mane the greatest to ever do it? He seems to believe so.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentWhy Dr. Dre Is One Of The Greatest Of All TimeDr. Dre has solidified his spot at the peak of hip-hop's upper echelon. Is it time to dub him the GOAT?By Mitch Findlay