the gap
- MusicKanye West Details Issues With The Gap: "Our Agenda, It Wasn't Aligned"He says they set his price point higher than he wanted, went forward with colorways he didn't approve of, and wouldn't listen to his creative input. By Erika Marie
- MusicGuapdad 4000 Hit With Cease & Desist From The Gap Over New MerchHe rejected the claim that the designs were similar and said, "I'm not ceasing sh*t!"By Erika Marie
- StreetwearThe Gap Mercilessly Roasted Over Tone-Deaf "Unity" HoodieWith the election still uncalled, The Gap angered some Twitter users with their latest hoodie.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearKanye West's Collab With The GAP Gets The Meme TreatmentKanye West's partnership with the GAP is unexpected although the memes are great.By Alexander Cole