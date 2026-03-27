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the fall-off is inevitable
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J. Cole Reveals If He Dissed Jay-Z Or Not On "The Fall-Off"
J. Cole had a line on "The Fall-Off" raised eyebrows and in turn started a rumor that J. Cole was/still is at odds with Jay-Z.
By
Zachary Horvath
March 27, 2026