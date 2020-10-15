the etcs
- SportsKevin Durant Weighs In On Kanye West & Drake's Benefit ConcertKevin Durant would have liked to have seen a Verzuz dynamic.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJ. Cole Links Up With Kevin Durant And Talks About Pro Basketball DebutJ. Cole is excited about his latest foray into the basketball world.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Durant Has Exceptionally High Praise For Luka DoncicKevin Durant is impressed with one of the NBA's best young stars.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Durant In Awe Of Shams Charania's Journalistic SkillsKD jokingly referred to Charania as a "creep" for his breaking news scoops.By Alexander Cole
- MusicQuavo Offers "Culture III" Update: "Done With The Album, Just Waiting On 2021"COVID-19 delayed their plans and Migos want to give fans the full album release experience.By Erika Marie
- Music Videos40 Shares Emotional Backstory Of Drake's "The Calm"During an interview on Kevin Durant's "The ETCs" podcast, 40 breaks down the backstory behind his favorite Drake song, "The Calm." By Mitch Findlay