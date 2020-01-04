the child
- TVBaby Yoda Figure Broke Funko Pop's Record For Most Pre-Order Sales In HistoryBaby Yoda is the most popular Funko Pop figure ever.By Lynn S.
- TV"The Mandalorian" Creator Jon Favreau Had Baby Yoda's Voice ChangedHe really put the "baby" in "Baby Yoda."By Lynn S.
- TV"Star Wars" Creator George Lucas Cradles Baby Yoda In His Arms & It Is GloriousLookin' like a proud grandpa.By Lynn S.
- TVBaby Yoda Products Could Include Cosmetics Line After Disney Files TrademarksSoon you'll be able to eat, sleep, live, and breathe Baby Yoda.By Lynn S.