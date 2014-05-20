the blue m&m
- NewsGood CrackPeewee Longway is joined by Yo Gotti on "Good Crack" off his new mixtape "The Blue M&M Vol. 2."By Rose Lilah
- NewsPeewee Longway "Sneakin N Geekin (Prod. By Metro Boomin)" VideoPeeWee Longway shares a video for the Metro Boomin-produced "Sneakin N Geekin."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsPretty PennyPeewee Longway teams up with Migos' Offset for a highlight from "The Blue M&M."By Trevor Smith
- NewsJuicePeewee Longway and Young Thug connect on "Juice".By Trevor Smith
- NewsHotelPeewee Longway drops his new track, "Hotel".By Trevor Smith