The Big 3
- MusicLil Uzi & Jack Harlow Are The Future, Says Generation NowGeneration Now expects Lil Uzi Vert and Jack Harlow to be two of the next Big 3.By Justin Acosta
- Music VideosRoddy Ricch & Mustard Are Riding Clean In "Real Talk" Music VideoRoddy Ricch unveils fresh visuals for "Real Talk" off of "The Big 3."By Aron A.
- MusicRoddy Ricch Says Kodak Black, NBA Youngboy & Himself Are The Best Rappers Under 25Roddy Ricch says Kodak Black, NBA Youngboy, and himself are the best rappers of this generation. By Aron A.
- NewsRoddy Ricch Displays His Impeccable Songwriting On "Real Talk"Roddy Ricch delivered a dark and moody banger in "Real Talk."By Alexander Cole