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tha carter series
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It's About Time Lil Wayne Retires "Tha Carter" Series
"Tha Carter" used to document Lil Wayne's evolution. Now it exists to preserve a legacy that already cemented itself over a decade ago.
By
Aron A.
May 29, 2026