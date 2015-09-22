td2
- InterviewsThe Game Declares Young Thug The Lead Singer Of Fictional Band "Wack MCs"The Game-Young Thug beef rages on.By Danny Schwartz
- InterviewsThe Game Says He Recorded About 700 Songs For "The Documentary 2"The Game told DJ Skee he whittled #TD2 down to 38 tracks from about 700 tracks.By Danny Schwartz
- InterviewsThe Game On Why L.A. Has Outlasted NYC Since The Birth Of Gangsta RapPart 2 of our interview with Game upon the release of "The Documentary 2." Watch as Game explores the difference between L.A. and New York rap, then and now. By Angus Walker
- Original ContentThe Game Don't Change: The Making Of "The Documentary 2"HNHH sat down with The Game to talk "The Documentary 2" & his eternal quest to keep it 100.By Danny Schwartz
- InterviewsThe Game Talks Working With Drake (His Neighbor!) On "100"The Game explains how he got Drake to hop on "The Documentary 2" lead single "100."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsThe Game Gives Crips & Bloods History Lesson, Talks Working With NasThe Game explains the gang history in LA, shares his top 4 rappers of all time, and talks working with Nas & Dr. Dre on "The Documentary 2."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsEl ChapoStream "El Chapo," a fresh leak off The Game's upcoming DOUBLE album "The Documentary 2."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsThe Game Announces That "The Documentary 2" Is A Double Album With 38 SongsThe Game reveals that "The Documentary 2" will be a double album, talks Karrueche dating rumors, Drake, and more.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsThe Game Talks Cultural Appropriation On The Nightly ShowThe Game talks Kylie Jenner, the n-word, and more with Larry Wilmore and co.By Danny Schwartz