Tameka Cottle
- EntertainmentTiny Shares Footage From T.I.'s Sister Precious Harris' FuneralPrecious Harris' funeral featured amazing speeches and performances.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentT.I.'s Stepdaughter Zonnique Buys Her First HouseZonnique Pullins shows off the keys to her first house.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsT.I. & Tiny Reportedly Fight About Watching "The Bobby Brown Story"Tiny was reportedly frustrated after T.I. tried to watch "The Bobby Brown Story."By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsTiny Harris Hints At Sticking With T.I. For The Long HaulTiny seems determined to make her marriage work with T.I.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentTiny Once Hired A Private Investigator To Spy On T.I.Tiny would "definitely recommend" that other women follow suit.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentT.I. & Tiny Granted Another Leave Of Absence In Divorce ProceedingsAnother good sign for T.I. & Tiny's relationship.By Alex Zidel