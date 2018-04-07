tamagotchi
- EntertainmentThe "Tamagotchi" Pet Toy To Relaunch After 23 Years: ReportThis one is for the 90s babies. ByAida C.1138 Views
- EntertainmentPokémon x Tamagotchi Collaboration Release Date Announced90's nostalgia is almost here. ByKarlton Jahmal2.3K Views
- EntertainmentPokemon x Tamagotchi Collaboration: Leaked ImageIt may be coming soon.ByBrynjar Chapman1.6K Views
- Music VideosDUCKWRTH Leads A High-Speed Chase In The Desert In "Tamagotchi" VideoDUCKWRTH pops out with new visualsByMilca P.3.1K Views