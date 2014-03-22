talk dirty
- NewsJason Derulo Feat. Tyga "Bubblegum" Lyric VideoJason Derulo shares a lyric video for his Tyga collab, "Bubblegum."By Patrick Lyons
- Music VideosJason Derulo Feat. Snoop Dogg "Wiggle" VideoJason Derulo and Snoop Dogg deliver the visuals for "Wiggle".By Trevor Smith
- NewsBubblegumJason Derulo connects with Tyga for "Bubblegum".By Trevor Smith
- NewsJason Derulo Reveals Artwork & Tracklist For "Talk Dirty"Jason Derulo unveils the cover art, tracklist, and features for his upcoming album, "Talk Dirty".By Trevor Smith