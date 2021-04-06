SZNZ
Music
Mother Nature & Valee Put On For Chicago With New Collab “GOOFIEZ”
Chicago's latest female rap duo Mother Nature is joined by fellow rapper & Chi-Town native Valee for the latest single off the group's upcoming 4/20 album drop, "SZNZ."
By
Keenan Higgins
Apr 06, 2021
