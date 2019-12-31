super hero movies
- Pop CultureHenry Cavill Won't Be Returning To As DC Studios' SupermanThe 39-year-old actor shared his gratitude in a statement, sharing with fans, "My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will."By Jada Ojii
- Pop Culture"The Batman" Teaser Gives Clues About Bruce Wayne's Family Issues Ahead Of March PremiereTickets for "The Batman" are available on February 10th.By Hayley Hynes
- Movies"The Batman" Finally Wraps Up Production After COVID-19 DelaysRobert Pattinson's moment is almost here. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Ant-Man 3" Announces Official Title, Confirms Jonathan Majors As KangThe next big villain arrives. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesZack Snyder Shares New Steppenwolf Design From His "Justice League" CutThe Snyder Cut is coming. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesDave Bautista Tried To Get Cast As Bane In "The Batman" With No LuckBautista wants to dive deeper into the land of comic book movies. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesZack Snyder Shares "Justice League" Clip With Black Suit SupermanIn the flesh. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesTessa Thompson Reveals That Christian Bale Will Be The Villain Of "Thor: Love & Thunder"The next phase will be crazy.By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"The Batman" Star Zoe Kravitz Reveals Her "Intense" Training To Play CatwomanBeing a villain isn't easy. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesBen Affleck Reaffirms His Stance On Playing Batman AgainThat'll be a no from me...By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesDon Cheadle Wants War Machine To Return To MCU After "Avengers: Endgame"James "Rhodey" Rhodes must return. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Shang-Chi" Will Star 98% Asian Cast, Kevin Feige Says More Inclusivity In MCUThe future of Marvel is colorful!By Karlton Jahmal