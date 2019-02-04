super bowl 53
- SportsSean McVay Explains Why The Rams Were Abysmal In The Super BowlMcVay says he won't let it happen again.ByAlexander Cole1.8K Views
- SportsRob Gronkowski Uses Lombardi Trophy As A Baseball Bat And Dents ItGronkowski is back to his old tricks.ByAlexander Cole2.1K Views
- SportsBill Belichick Enjoys Beach Vacation With Long-Time GF Linda HollidayBelichick has definitely earned the rest.ByAlexander Cole14.8K Views
- SportsRob Gronkowski Was "Bleeding All Over" After Being Struck By Beer Can At ParadeGronkowski was just minding his own business.ByAlexander Cole15.4K Views
- SportsSean McVay Explains Todd Gurley's Limited Super Bowl Playing TimeMcVay had a lot of explaining to do.ByAlexander Cole7.4K Views
- SportsSuper Bowl 53 Had Lowest Viewership Since 2007Fans weren't feeling this one.ByAlexander Cole2.4K Views
- SportsSteve Kerr Of The Warriors Says It "Gets Old" Watching Patriots Win Every YearSteve Kerr is one to talk.ByAlexander Cole3.2K Views
- SportsNFL Insider James Brown Not Convinced Todd Gurley Was HealthyGurley didn't get as many touches as were used to seeing on Sunday.ByAlexander Cole3.6K Views
- SportsTom Brady Would Rather Be Called "Trash" Than The "G.O.A.T"Brady likes the motivation of being called trash.ByAlexander Cole2.8K Views
- SportsWhy Super Bowl 53 Was The Worst In NFL HistoryLast night's game was truly a travesty.ByAlexander Cole18.9K Views
- SportsNFL 100 Super Bowl Commercial Highlights Otherwise Dull GameThis ad was probably the most entertaining part of the night.ByAlexander Cole2.6K Views
- SportsBrian Flores Named Head Coach Of The Miami Dolphins After Super Bowl WinFlores will take over from Adam Gase.ByAlexander Cole1.7K Views
- SportsLarry Fitzgerald Declares Tom Brady The Greatest Of All TimeFitzgerald had high-praise for the six-time NFL champion.ByAlexander Cole2.2K Views
- SportsTom Brady And Rob Gronkowski Troll Haters With Post-Game Instagram PostTom and Gronk have no time for the hate.ByAlexander Cole17.6K Views
- SneakersTravis Scott Debuted Air Jordan 6 Collab At The Super BowlAnother Travis Scott x Jordan collab is on the way.ByAlexander Cole3.7K Views
- SportsYG Says The Los Angeles Rams Will Be Back To The Super Bowl Next YearThe L.A. rapper wasn't too happy with last night's L.ByAlexander Cole994 Views
- SportsRob Gronkowski Will Take "A Few Weeks" Before Deciding His NFL FutureGronkowski had a phenomenal catch to secure the win.ByAlexander Cole860 Views
- SportsRams Made Super Bowl History With First Ever Male CheerleadersAt least the Rams had something going for them last night.ByAlexander Cole1.8K Views